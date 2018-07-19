You are here:
White House denies Trump said Russia no longer targeting U.S.

World Reuters Jul 19, 2018 01:09:02 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House denied that U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia was no longer targeting the United States, saying his answer "no" was about taking further questions not about potential interference in U.S. elections.

Asked by reporters before a Cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday whether Moscow was still targeting the United States, Trump shook his head and said, "No."

"The president ... was saying 'No' to answering questions," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing later. "The president and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections as they have done in the past."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

