WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior White House official on Tuesday denied a New York Times report that said U.S. President Donald Trump had told France's President Emmanuel Macron that he would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

"The president did not tell Macron those things," the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Bill Trott)

