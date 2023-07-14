White House Cocaine Scandal: Owner of illicit bag remains mystery

The Secret Service in the United States announced on Thursday that they are unable to identify the owner of a bag of cocaine that was discovered in a storage locker at the White House earlier this month.

The case has reportedly been closed due to a lack of evidence.

In a statement, the Secret Service explained that no surveillance footage was found to provide any leads for investigators to determine who deposited the illicit substance in the locker.

Additionally, the FBI laboratory test results indicated that there were no fingerprints or sufficient DNA present for investigative comparisons.

As a result, the investigators concluded that they would not be able to pinpoint a person of interest among the hundreds of individuals who passed through the area where the cocaine was found.

The bag was initially found on July 2 in a storage locker designated for personal belongings that are not allowed in the secure area of the West Wing.

The discovery prompted the Secret Service to evacuate the building temporarily, as there were concerns that the white powder could be a dangerous biological weapon like anthrax.

However, subsequent field tests confirmed that the substance was, in fact, cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic in the United States, illegal to possess without a doctor’s prescription. A laboratory test later corroborated these findings.

Former president Donald Trump has suggested that the cocaine could have belonged to either Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, or the president himself.

He predicted that the entire scandal would be quickly covered up. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre countered these claims, asserting that the entire First Family was at the Camp David presidential retreat when the cocaine was discovered.

The Secret Service conducted an investigation involving White House staff, contractors, military personnel, and certain visitors who may have passed through the area. It should be noted that the nearby Situation Room is currently undergoing renovations and is not being used for secure meetings.