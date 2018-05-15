White House blames Hamas after deadly Gaza clashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House blamed Hamas leaders for the deadly violence in Gaza on Monday and said Israel has a right to defend itself.

"There is no justification for the recklessness and cynicism Hamas has shown in urging people to engage in violence that exposes them to terrible risk. As the Secretary of State has said, Israel has a right to defend itself," a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

