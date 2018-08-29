White House backs Puerto Rico's effort to account for Hurricane Maria dead

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it supports Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello's efforts to fully account for the people killed in Hurricane Maria last year after the official toll from the disaster was raised from just 64 to 2,975.

"The federal government has been, and will continue to be, supportive of Governor Rossello's efforts to ensure a full accountability and transparency of fatalities resulting from last year’s hurricanes," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The American people, including those grieving the loss of a loved one, deserve no less."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.