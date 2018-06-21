You are here:
White House adviser Kushner, Saudi crown prince meet on Middle East

World Reuters Jun 21, 2018 01:06:23 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, met on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud about Israel and the Palestinian territories, as Kushner readies the administration's Middle East peace plan.

At the meeting, also attended by U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, they discussed strengthening ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia and providing humanitarian relief to Gaza, according to a statement from the White House. Kushner held a similar meeting on Tuesday with Jordan's King Abdullah.

Kushner and Greenblatt have said the plan they are drawing up for building peace between Israel and the Palestinian territories is nearly complete. The potential for peace was thrown into doubt last month when Trump's decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem sparked violent protests in which dozens of Palestinians died.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

