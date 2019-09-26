Whistleblower's complaint declassified: Letter implicates Trump's lawyer, says White House 'locked down' records of Ukraine call

The White House Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint involving US president Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.

The nine-page document dated 12 August, 2019, lists concerns regarding the misuse of power of his office by the US president to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election”.

The complaint also mentions details about Trump’s 25 July call with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked his counterpart to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family.

In another section in the letter, the complainant wrote about efforts made to suppress records related to the phone call between Trump and Zelensky. The complaint also implicates the US president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a "central figure" in the effort and says that Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved as well”.

The whistleblower said that White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by what had transpired in the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

“They told me there was already a ‘discussion ongoing’ with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain,” the whistleblower wrote in the complaint.

Citing multiple US officials, the letter also claims that "senior White House officials has intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced".

"White House officials told me that they were ‘directed’ by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalisation, and distribution to Cabinet-level officials," the letter said.

The letter also talks about the circumstances that led up to the 25 July call, including citations of articles in an online publication called The Hill which claim that they possessed evidence that Ukranian officials had interfered in the 2016 US Presidential election (in favour of Hillary Clinton) and that the US embassy in Kyiv had blocked Ukrainian prosecutors from travelling to Washington to present “evidence” regarding the interference in polls.

The complaint comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the chamber would start impeachment proceedings, alleging a "betrayal of his oath of office”, national security and integrity of elections by Trump. The complaint has three main sections: the 25 July Presidential phone call, efforts to restrict access to records related to the call and ongoing concerns.