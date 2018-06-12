'Where is Singapore' search term trends across US after Donald Trump meets Kim Jong-un

The internet is unbelievably accurate in pointing out what people prioritise or what they actually want to know about a certain issue.

Hilariously enough, over most of Tuesday—when United States president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an exclusive summit in Singapore—the search term 'Where is Singapore' was trending in the US.

The term 'world map with Singapore highlighted' was also trending across the US.

After the summit, Trump said that the US would end joint military exercises with South Korea, fulfilling a major demand by North Korea that has long claimed they are invasion rehearsals. The president, however, said the sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear tests will remain for now.

Trump and Kim conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new relations between the two countries and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, according to a joint statement signed by Trump and Kim at the end of the summit.

"President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), and Chairman Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement read.

It said the two sides committed to recovering remains of POW/MIA (prisoners of war and missing in action) including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

With inputs from PTI