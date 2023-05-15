Solid rumours claiming something bad has happened to Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko have surfaced after the long-serving leader, who has not made any public appearances since 8 May, was found absent from a major annual ceremony in the capital city of Minsk on Sunday.

According to reports, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, while addressing the youth who were gathered to pledge allegiance to the Belarusian flag, read a message on behalf of Lukashenko during the ceremony.

No explanation was provided for Lukashenko’s absence, which occurred five days after he appeared unwell and skipped certain parts of the victory day celebrations in Moscow honouring the Soviet Union’s victory over Germany in World War II.

Furthermore, Lukashenko did not deliver a speech at an event in Minsk commemorating the Victory Day anniversary, marking the first time in his lengthy presidency that he was absent from such an occasion.

Lukashenko’s office has declined to provide any comments on the matter.

According to the opposition news outlet Euroradio, Lukashenko was taken to a prestigious clinic in Minsk on Saturday.

A Russian online publication, Podyom, quoted Konstantin Zatulin, a senior member of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, as saying that Lukashenko “has simply fallen ill… and probably needs to rest.”

A story regarding Lukashenko’s health was also reported by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, which referred to statements made by Zatulin and Belarusian opposition media. It is uncommon for Russian media to cover the health status of leaders in Russia or its allied neighboring countries.

Having governed Belarus since 1994, Lukashenko, aged 68, has employed the police force to suppress protests, while dissident media outlets have been shut down by the courts, and severe prison sentences have been imposed on political opponents.

Consequently, many activists have fled the country.

Lukashenko has received support from Russian President Vladimir Putin in quelling protests, and last year, he permitted Belarusian territory to be used as part of Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

Amid this, Belarus’ Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik is scheduled to embark on a three-day visit to Moscow, which is set to commence on Monday.

