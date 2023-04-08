Prince Harry and his fractured relationships with the royal family including his father King Charles III and brother Prince William is not new to the world. Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle slowly broke from the royals as their relations worsened over a number of years.

This eventually to the Sussexes releasing the explosive Netflix docu-series ‘Harry & Meghan‘, a book ‘Spare‘, and also giving numerous searing interviews about their relations. Amid all the shocking revelations made by the couple recently, a new book has now come to the fore that has only added to thedeteriorating relationship between Harry and other senior royals and further highlighted more of what happened between them.

Written by Robert Jobson, the new book titled ‘Our King’ highlights a new incident that states how King Charles once refuses to pay for Meghan Markle in the future, a decision that left Prince Harry infuriated.

When King Charles refused to pay for Meghan Markle

It was before Harry got married to Meghan Markle that he himself wanted to share his wish with his father, Prince Charles (now King Charles III). However, to his shock, Harry found out that his elder brother, Prince William has already revealed his decision to their father.

However, after he himself told King Charles about marrying Meghan, his elder brother asked, “Are you sure, Harold?” to which King Charles then told Harry that he “couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan in the future” alongside the royal family.

The entire episode reportedly left Harry infuriated as he thought that Prince William disapproved of his decision and was concerned that it had become a “whirlwind affair”.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry himself alleged that his father once told him that the royal family does not have enough money to support Meghan Markle because they “already have to provide” for Prince William and Princess Kate. In an excerpt from Spare, Harry wrote, “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse,” reported Us Weekly.

Mentioning that it was the whole deal after they agreed to serve the monarch and do whatever they are asked to, the former military pilot went on to add that “it wasn’t just about the money but that Pa feared the rising cost of maintaining us.”

It is pertinent to note that the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the royals worsened to such an extent that he along with his wife stepped down from the royal duties back in 2021.

