WhatsApp to soon introduce username feature for accounts

Aiming to improve user experience and privacy, WhatsApp, the well-known messaging software, has been delivering updates often lately.

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a username feature that would enable users to give their accounts distinctive usernames, much like they can on other social networking sites.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, this feature is in development and will be available through the app’s settings.

This new feature puts WhatsApp closer to the communication approach seen on Instagram, another Meta-owned programme.

While the specifics of how usernames will work on WhatsApp are unknown, it has the potential to revolutionise the way users communicate on the network.

Instead of exchanging personal phone numbers or QR codes to start a conversation, users may be able to join merely by typing in their usernames. Conversations begun by usernames, in particular, will continue to benefit from WhatsApp’s powerful end-to-end encryption, preserving privacy and security.

This announcement follows the introduction of message editing, a highly anticipated feature where users will have the ability to modify a sent message within a 15-minute window.

It is crucial to note, however, that an “edited” label will accompany the message, indicating that it was changed after it was delivered.

Since the feature is still in development, the exact release date and confirmation of the username feature are still pending. It is expected that WhatsApp will initially offer it to beta users before rolling it out to all devices.

