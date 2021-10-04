Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp, and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world including in India complaining of being unable to send or receive messages.

Users were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm.

WhatsApp, on Monday tweeted saying that they were working to 'get things back to normal', asking the users for their patience.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, also released a similar statement on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

According to The Associated Press, California, New York and Europe were a few places where users reported to being unable to access Facebook.

The same report states that Facebook is going through a major crisis after the whistleblower who was the source of The Wall Street Journal's series of stories exposing the company's awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products and decisions went public on “60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company's own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarisation and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls'' mental health.

More details on the outage are awaited.

