What's on the menu? Here's what PM Modi is likely to have at state dinner
Jill Biden worked with guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu for the State Dinner to be hosted for PM Modi
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House, US First Lady gave away details about the grand state dinner that will be hosted for him by the Bidens.
“Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian. So we asked Chef Nina Curtis to create a stunning vegetarian menu,” she said.
The First Lady added, “Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table — the colours of the Indian flag.”
#WATCH | First Lady of the US, Jill Biden gives details on the State Dinner that will be hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"…Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table — the…
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
The menu for the State dinner will include Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, Crisped Millet Cakes, Summer Squashes, Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad, Compressed Watermelon, Tangy Avocado Sauce, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, Rose and Cardamom-infused Strawberry Shortcake.
Washington, DC | At a media preview at the White House, ahead of the State Dinner that will be hosted for PM Narendra Modi, dishes that will be served have been put on display.
The menu will include Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad among other dishes. pic.twitter.com/lO7RxDZF3s
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
At the state dinner, the White House will also showcase the International Year of Millet.
Earlier today, both PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a National Science event in Washington where they interacted with young people and students.
With inputs from agencies
