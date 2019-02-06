'What it lacked in quality, it made up in length': US comedians rip apart Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

US president Donald Trump urged Americans to come together on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech seeking to turn the page on two years of divisive turmoil and transform him into a bipartisan national leader.

But Opposition Democrats almost instantly rejected the overture, while Trump's steadfast insistence on building US-Mexico border walls promised new political strife in the near future.

It wasn't just Democrats who were unimpressed with the speech, of course. US comedians and late-night TV show hosts expressed their hilarious takes on the US president's SOTU speech, with a special focus on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expressions throughout the speech and Trump's crooked tie.

Trevor Noah

Noah began his comments on the SOTU speech by pointing out that "Trump walked past 600 people and not a single one of them had the balls to tell him" about his crooked tie.

"In fact, at some point, (US vice-president) Mike Pence was like: This is the way ties should be from now on," Noah further said.

When First Lady Melania Trump got a standing ovation, Trevor remarked: "Look at that. An immigrant got the first standing ovation of the night. I'm so proud."

Seth Meyers

Meyers took a dig at Trump's argument that a wall would work despite it being a medieval idea because wheels are also currently used, despite being a medieval idea.

"Now, that argument was so dumb even Trump knew better than to include it in his speech tonight," he said.

Meyers also joked about Nancy Pelosi's expressions throughout Trump's speech. "Pence is like a dad who's proud that his kid keyed the principal's car, and Pelosi's like a mom who's thinking to herself, 'I wish I had a daughter,'" he said.

Jimmy Kimmel

"Trump talked more tonight about fighting aliens than Sigourney Weaver," Kimmel said, as he joked about the US president's long speech.

"The speech went on for 83 minutes and President Trump spoke with all the elegance of a book report written by a third grader on the bus," he said.

Kimmel also joked about how Trump may have come up a theme of 'Nancy and Chuck, I think you suck' for the speech but Melania probably talked him out of it.

Stephen Colbert

Colbert began his "restate of our union" by making this observation about Trump's speech: "What it lacked in quality, it made up in length."

On CNN's ticker saying 'Trump leaves White House soon (to deliver SOTU speech)', Colbert said: "Uncool, CNN! This just in: President Trump has officially stepped down... the front steps to get in his car."

"Everybody who was anybody who was not indicted was there (to hear Trump's speech)," remarked Colbert.

Jimmy Fallon

"That's right. The State of the Union was tonight. And I want to wish a speedy recovery to Nancy Pelosi, who is recovering from biting her tongue all night," said Fallon. Pelosi's expressions and reactions throughout Trump's speech have, in fact, become the source for many memes on the internet.

As Fallon pointed out the way Pence and Pelosi were sitting behind Trump, he said, "They look like two siblings watching Fifty Shades of Grey together."

"While Trump spoke, one side of the aisle kept applauding while the other side sat in silence. Trump was thinking, 'Well, it reminds me of my wedding day.'"

Samantha Bee

Comedian Samantha Bee also took digs at Trump over his SOTU address through her tweets. Again, ties were an important part of the roast.

The most diverse part of the Republican side is their ties. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/WfCPbxYfvQ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is 100% reading a Jodi Picoult novel back there #SOTU pic.twitter.com/hYRznEhNzN — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

The nice thing about having so many women in Congress is you finally get to see your own pursed lips mirrored on TV. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/9xXx6OgC5i — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

Apart from the above comedians, Amber Ruffin and Aparna Nancherla had their own hilarious takes on the SOTU address:

politics is easy. someone says something. then someone else says, you are a liar and i would wage my wife on it! you have no wife!!! says the first person. everyone bows. infrastructures continues to crumble. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) February 6, 2019

With inputs from AFP

