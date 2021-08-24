What is the 'Milk Crate Challenge' that taken over social media; all you need to know

The viral challenge is based on stacking milk crates on top of each other to create a staircase that goes up and then down

Social media challenges are often one of the reasons people remain glued to their phones. The latest challenge to take the USA by storm is the ‘milk crate challenge’.

The viral challenge is based on stacking milk crates on top of each other to create a staircase that goes up and then down. People have to ascend to the top of the crate and then climb back down without falling.

The deceptively easy challenge has led to a lot of broken bones and injuries. But people remain unfazed by the prospect of hurting themselves. Several users have posted hilarious videos of their attempting the challenge. Many are trying the challenge on uneven lawns, a terrible surface for the flimsy milk crates.

Eager to test her sense of balance, a woman attempted to climb the milk crates wearing a pair of heels. She completed the challenge elegantly. The short clip has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

Another video that has gone viral is of a man attempting to climb the crates in a gym. The man climbs up while eating from a plate. As he reaches the top, he hands over the plate to a woman and then reaches for a pair of dumbbells.

The man exercises with dumbbells at the top of the milk crates, before handing them to the woman and taking back for his plate. He then climbs down while munching on his food.

Celebrities have also joined in on the fun. Actor Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing the role of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that his character would refuse to ever take up the milk crate challenge. Referencing the movie Avengers: Endgame, the actor said Hulk will never do the challenge because of his “hatred of stairs”.