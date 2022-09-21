Jerusalem: For over seven decades, Pakistan has refused to recognise the very existence of Israel. Along with the terrorist movement in Kashmir, Pakistan has made the cause of Palestine and enmity with Israel the cornerstone of its foreign policy and its raison d’être.

However, poverty and the ongoing devastating floods seem to have destroyed the will of the owners of the ‘Islamic Bomb’ and forced them to make a complete U-turn.

If reports by a leading daily of Israel are to be believed, Pakistan seems to have extended its much maligned begging bowl to its much hated ‘foe’ as well.

A Pakistani delegation is reportedly on a secret visit to Israel to meet the country’s president Isaac Herzog.

Nasim Ashraf, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, who was a minister of state in former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s government, is reportedly heading the delegation from the South Asian country.

The Israelis have reportedly given their Pakistani guests a tour of their country. They are scheduled to meet Israel President Isaac Herzog later this week.

The delegation from Pakistan also includes Karachi-based journalist Ahmed Quraishi, who was fired from his show on Pakistan’s state television PTV in June for visiting Israel a month earlier.

Apart from the Pakistanis, a delegation from Indonesia headed by ‘senior official’ is also on a secret visit to Israel. The Indonesians will reportedly engage in a dialogue with their Israeli counterparts to boost cooperation in trade and tourism.

Israel and Indonesia have grown closer in recent times with a series of meetings, statements and reports taking place over the last few months of 2021. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also talked about the possibility of Israel and Indonesia normalizing their diplomatic relations during meetings with officials in Jakarta in December.

Reports of a diplomatic presence of the two most populous Muslim nations in Jerusalem is a notable diplomatic victory for Israel.

