What happened on 8 December in the past? Know your history
Given is the list of some major events that took place on 8 December in the past
Today is Thursday, 8 December 2022. The day seems quite ordinary and just like any other day of the week. However, it was not the same in the past as humankind has witnessed several major events on the same date. Let’s dig deeper to know more about some major happenings that took place on today’s date i.e., 8 December.
8 December Historical events
1980 – John Lennon was fatally shot by a fan
On the same day in 1980, legendary English musician John Lennon, known for his stint with the Beatles was fatally shot by a Beatles fan, Mark David Chapman in Dakota. After being seriously wounded in the attack, Lennon was rushed to the Roosevelt Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His death led to a wave of grief among his fans and across the industry.
1987 – Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was signed
The United States and the Soviet Union on 8 December 1987 signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with the aim to eliminate and permanently ban the use of all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Then US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev signed the treaty on this date.
1991 – An agreement was signed to form the Commonwealth of Independent States
Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the same year, it was on 8 December 1991 when three countries – Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus signed an agreement to form the Commonwealth of Independent States. Later on 21 December 1991, eight other countries signed the agreement.
2010 – SpaceX’s Dragon capsule
It was on 8 December 2010 when for the first time, a commercial spacecraft, the Dragon capsule was released into space and later returned to Earth from orbit. The private company founded by Elon Musk created history with its Falcon 9 rocket which had a Dragon capsule on the top.
