What are solar flares that can reach temperatures up to 100 million degrees?

A single solar flare can have as much energy as 2.5 million nuclear bombs. While most of this energy is dissipated across space, some portion of it can also reach the Earth

The Earth has been on the receiving end of an increasing number of solar flares and coronal mass ejections as the Sun slowly enter its solar maximum over the next two years during Solar Cycle 25. With reports about possible solar flare impacts emerging nearly every week, the frequency is only set to increase further as the Sun heads into a flurry of increased activity. Solar flares, sun spots, coronal mass ejections, solar storms and other similar events are all set to increase in frequency.

What is a solar flare?

A solar flare is a burst of explosive force that erupts out of the surface of the Sun. These incredibly potent bursts of radiation are thought to be caused due to the uneven flow of plasma due to different speeds, directions and temperatures. The uneven flow causes the magnetic field on the Sun’s surface to become twisted and bound up. This stores energy akin to an electromagnetic spring. Much like a spring, once too much energy is stored up in the electromagnetic spring they burst with incredible energy all at once. These bursts are what we call solar flares.

Solar flares produce electromagnetic radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum at all wavelengths, including the highly dangerous gamma rays. The same release of energy can also result in the release of solar matter in the form of coronal mass ejections.

A single solar flare can have as much energy as 2.5 million nuclear bombs and can reach temperatures of up to 100 million degrees. While most of this energy is dissipated across space, some portion of it can also reach the Earth.

The Earth’s magnetosphere can repel some of the energy, while the ionising radiation can pass through into the upper parts of the atmosphere (called the ionosphere for this very reason). Particularly powerful solar flares can adversely affect satellites, communication and electronic systems on Earth by increasing the ionization in the atmosphere.

Solar flares are classified into five classes according to their strength. A,B,C,M, and X, with A-class solar flares being the weakest and the X-class solar flares being the strongest.

Flares also occur on other stars though they are termed stellar flares in such cases.

When do they happen?

The frequency of solar flares is variable across the 11-year solar cycle that the Sun goes through. During the solar maximum, when the Sun’s magnetic field flips and the Sun’s surface sees the maximum number of solar flares, the solar frequency can be high as 20 per day.

While scientists can’t yet predict solar flares with much accuracy, the presence of a large sunspot that is directed toward the Earth suggests a general possibility of a solar flare heading towards the Earth.

