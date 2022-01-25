'What a stupid son of a b***h': Joe Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist on mic
As journalists were leaving the room after an event, Peter Doocy from Fox News asked whether inflation is a political liability leading to the salvo from the American president
Washington, United States: US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the sidelines of a White House photo op.
As journalists were leaving the room after the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favorite channel of conservatives, asked whether inflation is a political liability.
The Democratic leader, possibly unaware that his microphone was still on, began by deadpanning: "It's a great asset. More inflation."
And then muttered, "What a stupid son of a bitch," before glancing briefly down.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | US President Joe Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic after a journalist asked him a question related to inflation at the end of his press conference
(Video Courtesy: C-Span) pic.twitter.com/ZJCP7X3QZS
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022
A pool reporter who was in the room at the time admitted to not being able to hear what Biden actually said over the noise.
But he added that he would "direct your attention to video of the event if you are curious how the president really feels about being asked about inflation from Fox's Peter Doocy."
Doocy shrugged the insult off in a later interview on Fox.
"Yeah nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," he said, nonchalantly.
Doocy later said that Biden called him within the hour and said: "It's nothing personal, pal."
When Biden has gaffed before the White House has rushed to explain or roll back his comments.
But this time, the White House appeared to have no qualms about owning it, putting out a transcript of the event that included the comment — thereby ensuring it passes into the official historical record.
"Just adds a certain something," tweeted Katie Rogers, White House correspondent for the New York Times, with a screen grab of the transcript.
With input from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine crisis: NATO puts extra forces on standby, sends ships, fighter jets to eastern Europe
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO will 'take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies'
How far will the United States and its allies go to help Ukraine defend itself?
Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with about $2.5 billion in defence assistance, including anti-tank missiles and radars
US Senate sinks President Joe Biden's push for major voting rights reforms
Democrats and voting rights activists have championed the measures as a necessary response to Republican efforts to restrict voting, especially among Black and Latino Americans