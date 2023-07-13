Western F-16 jets in Ukraine to be viewed as 'nuclear' threat, says Russia

Because of their ability to carry nuclear weapons, Western F-16 fighter planes supplied to Ukraine would be viewed as a “nuclear” threat by Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday.

Modern jets have been at the forefront of Kyiv’s demands for military assistance from its Western partners as it battles Russia’s advance.

Lavrov mentioned a US proposal to provide F-16s to Ukraine, while Washington has not authorised any country to sell them.

“Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No amount of assurances will help here,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Russian foreign ministry.

“In the course of combat operations, our servicemen are not going to sort out whether each particular aircraft of this type is equipped to deliver nuclear weapons or not.

“We will regard the very fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have such systems as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.”

As part of an 11-nation alliance, the Netherlands and Denmark are leading a proposal to teach Ukrainian pilots on how to fly the US-made aircraft.

The initiative will begin in Denmark in August, after approval from the US.