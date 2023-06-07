West trying to deceive the world over Nord Stream culprits, says Russia

The Russian embassy in the US said on Wednesday that a report that the US was aware of a Ukrainian plan to strike the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines was part of a coordinated Western effort to deceive the world about the reality.

According to the Washington Post, which cited leaked material posted online, the CIA heard last June from a European espionage agency that a six-person squad of Ukrainian special operations personnel planned to blow up the Russia-to-Germany project.

“The coordinated campaign of the West, led by the United States, to confuse the international community is sewn with white threads,” Russian diplomat Andrey Ledenev was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy’s Telegram messaging channel.

“The reason for the proliferating theories and versions, supported by the notorious ‘confidential’ data of the local intelligence community, is simple to the point of banality.”

Several underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines that link Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

The explosions happened in Sweden and Denmark’s economic zones. Both governments have stated that the explosions were planned, but none has determined who was responsible. These countries, as well as Germany, are looking into it.

After an investigative journalist claimed that US divers blew up the pipelines at the White House’s request, the Kremlin declared in February that the world should know the truth and that those involved should be punished.

Russia has repeatedly said the West was behind the blasts affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last September – multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects that carried Russian gas to Germany.

