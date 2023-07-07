'We need a clear signal': Zelenskyy demands concrete steps on Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO leaders to take concrete steps to facilitate the country’s entry into the alliance as he received support during a visit to Prague from the Czech president, who backed Kyiv’s bid to join the alliance.

Emphasising the fact that NATO has still not given a clear-cut response on Kyiv’s inclusion with the war still going on strong, Zelenskyy said that his country deserves more than the general statement of more than 10 years standing that the door to NATO was merely “open”.

Ukraine hopes to get a clear indication from NATO at a July 11-12 summit in Vilnius if it can join the military alliance when the war ends.

While Ukraine seeks a quick entry to NATO in the wake of Russia’s offensive, the military alliance has been divided over how fast that step should be taken. Some member countries are wary of moves they fear could take the alliance closer to active war with Russia.

“We are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation,” Zelenskyy told a news conference alongside his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel. “We need this motivation. We need honesty in our relations.”

“…We need some kind of signal, a clear one,” he said in response to journalists’ questions. “That Ukraine will be in the alliance. Not that the door is open — this is not enough.”

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has reiterated its support for Kyiv’s entry into NATO since the launch of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“It should be made absolutely clear that it is in the interest of the Czech Republic that Ukraine, as soon as the war is over, should start negotiations on joining NATO, because it is also in the interest of our security, regional stability, and economic prosperity,” Pavel said.

