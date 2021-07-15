‘We all quit’: Burger King sign goes viral as workers walk out due to poor work conditions

Put up by disappointed workers trying to send a message to the management, the sign reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience'

A picture of a Burger King sign from Nebraska's Lincoln city in the United States has gone viral on social media.

Put up by disappointed workers trying to send a message to the management, the sign reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience".

As per reports, the sign came after months of "hectic" work conditions, managerial turnover, and short staffing.

While talking to ABC affiliated Channel 8, Rachael Flores, the former general manager, revealed that it started as a joke among the stressed-out workers. "They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, sorry there's really not going to be anyone here," she said.

Flore, who joined the restaurant in August last year, didn't think anyone would notice the sign.

Last week, one of the staff members changed the sign which is now going viral.

The management was not aware that the employees were going to put the sign up.

While Flores had already submitted her two weeks' notice after a six-month stint as the restaurant's general manager, her boss told her that she was fired after the picture went viral. Soon, eight other employees too put in their papers.

Talking about the problems faced by the workers, she further revealed that the Burger King staff had been working with no air conditioning in the kitchen. Once, the kitchen temperature even reached over 90 degrees and Flores had to even get admitted to a hospital due to dehydration.

In response, her boss said that she was being a “baby”.