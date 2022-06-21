Watch|‘No white dresses and tuxedos’: Ukrainian couple ties knot in military outfit

Since being uploaded on 20 June, the adorable video clip has received over 2 lakhs views and garnered thousands of likes so far. Users across social media have congratulated the couple and wished them a peaceful and happy future ahead.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to invade Ukraine on 24 February, several cities have been bombed, numerous lives have been lost and the world has witnessed the tragic situation of Ukrainian refugees. While the situation in Ukraine is quite grim, a video that is doing rounds on the internet can create some moments of delight among internet users.

The news of a couple from Ukraine tying the knot together amid the darkest situation in the country has brought smiles to many faces. The video of the couple marrying in a church has been shared by the adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Anton Gerashchenko on Monday. Along with the beautiful clip, Gerashchenko wrote in the caption, “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness.”

Watch the video here:

Ukrainian weddings these days.

No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! 💛💙 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/7w4QoSYkEe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 19, 2022

The 23-second-long video shows a couple in military attire coming out of a church. The bride, seemingly happy, can be seen wearing a white veil on her head and holding a bokeh of flowers in her hands. The groom lifts the bride up and starts to do rounds with the music playing in the background. The people waiting outside also seem happy as they congratulate the newlywed couple. Some can also be seen capturing the beautiful moment amid the cruel situation of the country.

Since being uploaded on 20 June, the adorable video clip has received over 2 lakhs views and garnered thousands of likes so far. Users across social media have congratulated the couple and wished them a peaceful and happy future ahead.

One of the commenters appreciated the idea of marrying in the military outfit by saying, “She will never look back and say, ‘Why did I think that dress was a good idea’. They will always be proud of their wedding photos and what they did to liberate their country”. Another user jokingly wrote, “I love this. He's showing he's strong enough to carry his bride off the battlefield if she needs him to.”

Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/D6ZAdkOFfF — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 11, 2022

Ukraine’s head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk took to her Twitter handle to share a photograph of the happy couple and congratulate them. She identified them as defenders Kateryna and Vadyam and stated that the wedding ceremony took place in Poltava. Matviichuk explained, “Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together.”