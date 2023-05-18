WATCH: YouTuber's weeklong travel experience orchestrated by ChatGPT
Australian YouTuber Jorden Tually recently conducted an intriguing experiment, documenting his experience of allowing ChatGPT to 'control' his life for a week by planning a trip to a foreign country
ChatGPT has gained significant attention since its launch, attracting people who are eager to test its capabilities through various experiments. Videos showcasing the AI chatbot’s remarkable abilities have flooded social media, ranging from generating business ideas to engaging in conversations with robot dogs. Australian YouTuber Jorden Tually recently conducted an intriguing experiment, documenting his experience of allowing ChatGPT to “control” his life for a week by planning a trip to a foreign country.
Tually begins the video by acknowledging that a majority of his audience expressed mistrust in AI. Inspired by this sentiment, he decided to entrust ChatGPT with making decisions for him, including selecting the destination and designing a detailed travel itinerary. The video showcases ChatGPT’s choice of Oman as the country to visit.
He embarks on the journey, exploring various locations and savoring local cuisine, all based on the AI chatbot’s recommendations. He forms a friendship with a local guide who offers additional suggestions for places to visit.
Towards the end of the video, Tually reflects on the experience, admitting that despite the impressive itinerary proposed by the AI, his two favorite activities were actually the result of local recommendations. He emphasizes the role of the local people he encountered, attributing their contributions to making the adventure truly exceptional, something that the AI would not have been able to anticipate or plan for.
Sharing the video, Tually concludes, “Although we may not be able to trust AI with everything, it did lead me on an exhilarating adventure!”
The video received an influx of comments from viewers. Some had inquiries about the trip, while others shared their thoughts on the experiment. Many viewers praised Tually for creating the video, expressing their appreciation and encouragement for more content like this.
With inputs from agencies
