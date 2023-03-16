World

Watch: World's oldest ice discovered under 93-feet deep hole in Antarctica

The discovery was made by a student named Austin Carter during a mission in Antarctica.

March 16, 2023
Representational image.

Ice in places like Antarctica functions as a time capsule because the trapped, ancient air bubbles offer pictures of the planet’s atmosphere from millennia ago. To extend the planet’s climate record, scientists have been looking for ice that is getting decades older. While such discoveries frequently result in the discovery of older ice, they originate from “blue ice” regions, which are supposedly one of the best places to look for ancient ice. While central ice cores can be found in Greenland and Antarctica, scientists traditionally drill where ice layers build up year after year, unaffected by glacial flows. With that said, one such discovery has now been made in East Antarctica where a student during his latest expedition discovered what is believed to be earth’s oldest ice in a 93-feet deep hole drilled underground.

A video has been shared by the Twitter handle Historic Vids where one can see a camera going down into the hole through layers of ice. As the video proceeds further, it initially shows the outer surface which is followed by a blue-like surface going forward in a circular motion to end up finding a ball of ice at the bottom.

Watch:

The caption of the post reads, “Camera sent down a hole in East Antarctica uncovers Earth’s oldest ice (≈2 million yrs old)”

As reported by Sky News, the clip was originally captured by a Ph.D. student named Austin Carter who went on an expedition to the Allan Hills in East Antarctica on 23 December 2022. His mission was aimed to find and extract Antarctica’s oldest ice along with the Center for Old Ice Exploration (COLDEX).

In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the video shared multiple comments including some really hilarious ones. 

A user wrote, “That’s just incredible…like sliding down a time travel tunnel”, while another one wrote, “I thought there would be a jump scare…..or at least a funny skeleton of Snoopy or something at the bottom!!! Come on people.”

March 16, 2023

