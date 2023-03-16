Watch: World's oldest ice discovered under 93-feet deep hole in Antarctica
The discovery was made by a student named Austin Carter during a mission in Antarctica.
Camera sent down a hole in East Antarctica uncovers Earth's oldest ice (≈2 million yrs old) pic.twitter.com/PGWSeyeMwJ
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 15, 2023
As reported by Sky News, the clip was originally captured by a Ph.D. student named Austin Carter who went on an expedition to the Allan Hills in East Antarctica on 23 December 2022. His mission was aimed to find and extract Antarctica’s oldest ice along with the Center for Old Ice Exploration (COLDEX).
In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the video shared multiple comments including some really hilarious ones.
A user wrote, “That’s just incredible…like sliding down a time travel tunnel”, while another one wrote, “I thought there would be a jump scare…..or at least a funny skeleton of Snoopy or something at the bottom!!! Come on people.”
