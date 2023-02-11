Watch: World War II bomb explodes after deactivation fails in Norfolk town

London: A World War II bomb detonated unexpectedly in a Norfolk town while work was being done by the specialists to defuse it.

Norfolk Police said that there is no reports of injuries among the Army, emergency services or the public. The police tweeted “The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy”,

Both 400m & 200m cordons have lifted with most roads reopened in those locations. Southtown Road remains closed while necessary checks on damage take place. People can return to their homes. The Local Resilience Forum have confirmed they’ve stood the major incident response down. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

According to the reports, hundreds of residents in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk had been evacuated ahead of the exercise. However, attempts to deploy specialised robots to detonate the device did not yield a positive result and the blast happened, a senior government official said.

Norfolk’s assistant chief constable, Nick Davison, said: “The device detonated shortly after work had started to disarm the device.

“The approach had been the safest option to disarm the device. However, it always carried a risk of unintended detonation.

“Thankfully, all personnel have been accounted for and agencies are coming together to assess damage to the river wall.”

Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader, Graham Plant, issued “a heartfelt thank you” to those who brought the incident to “a safe conclusion”.

“From the emergency services, the Army, government agencies, frontline staff at both the borough and county councils, all the contractors and community volunteers and anyone who has helped or supported in any way, you all deserve our utmost praise,” he was quoted by BBC as saying.

“We will continue to support vulnerable residents in this process and our highways team and their colleagues from the Environment Agency can begin to assess the impact of the explosion,” he said.

