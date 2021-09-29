Stephanie Martin, who took her mother on the trip, said that a few years ago, the doctors had diagnosed the latter with frontal temporal dementia.

Social media users are getting emotional over the video of a woman who took her mother (who has been diagnosed with dementia) to Ireland on a 10-day trip.

Stephanie Martin, who took her mother on the trip, said that a few years ago, the doctors had diagnosed the latter with frontal temporal dementia. The diagnosis gave a time frame of six to eight years before the memory loss completely set in and made Martin’s mother forget everyone she knew.

To fulfill her mother’s long-time wish, Martin decided to take her on a 10-day trip to Ireland, including a destination where she had always wanted to visit- the cliffs of Moher.

Martin posted a compilation of some moments from their trip. The 17-second video shows the mother-daughter duo at the cliff and other locations as well. Martin’s mother can be seen breaking down in some of the moments.

Posting the video on Instagram, Martin said that it was one of her favourite memories from the trip.

Social media users were left emotional due to the video. Several appreciated Martin’s gesture for her mother.

The video has gone viral on the internet, receiving over 2.2 million views and one lakh likes on Instagram.

This is not the only wholesome video that has grabbed eyeballs on social media lately. A few days ago, the video of a woman carrying her 93-year-old grandmother as they danced around won hearts over the internet.

The clip showed 33-year-old Allison Krause recreating a special moment from her childhood with her grandmother Marie Frances O'Brien, when the latter used to dance while carrying Krause in her arms. The duo recreated the moment with Krause holding O’Brien in her arms as they danced.

The video was posted initially on TikTok, with the footage switching between Krause and O’Brien dancing in the present day and the duo dancing in the past. The clip received immense appreciation on social media, with several users feeling nostalgic for their own parents. Many also praised the close bond that O’Brien and Krause share.