Watch: Woman scares off crocodile by using her slipper; video goes viral

Slippers have always come in handy not just to protect the feet while walking but even in killing a cockroach or spider. But a woman has taken it to another level by scaring off a crocodile by using her slipper. Yes, you read that right! A video is currently going viral in which a woman is seen using a flip-flop to scare away a crocodile.

Can you believe that a humble slipper can even scare off crocodiles if the need arises? Yes, it did.

This clip was shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman on his social media handle. While posting this footage, he also praised the power of “la chancla”, which is the Spanish word for flip-flop.

As per the video, a woman in pants and a simple t-shirt is seen walking her tiny dog near a water body. A few seconds later, two crocodiles appear near the bank. Soon after sighting the little puppy strolling around, one of the reptiles approaches the bank. Rather than being scared or moving away from the place, the woman calmly removes a slipper from her foot and waves it at the huge animal. She even dares it to come close.

What surprises the audience is that the huge creature pauses after looking at the woman, before speeding away from the bank. Meanwhile, the person recording the video is heard cheering out loud for the woman and her gesture towards the animal.

Since being shared online, this video has garnered over 1.2 million views. There were many who watched it in utter disbelief while others expressed themselves about how parents would go to any length to save their pets and children.

According to reports, this video is not a recent one, but from the year 2016. Furthermore, this incident was captured at the Kakadu National Park in Northern Territory, Australia. It is a famous feeding ground for crocodiles.

Reportedly, this bizarre incident was filmed by crocodile enthusiast Lundon Anlezark.