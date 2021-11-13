Watch: Woman scares off crocodile by using her slipper; video goes viral
What surprises the audience is that the huge creature pauses after looking at the woman, before speeding away from the bank
Slippers have always come in handy not just to protect the feet while walking but even in killing a cockroach or spider. But a woman has taken it to another level by scaring off a crocodile by using her slipper. Yes, you read that right! A video is currently going viral in which a woman is seen using a flip-flop to scare away a crocodile.
Can you believe that a humble slipper can even scare off crocodiles if the need arises? Yes, it did. What the video here:
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1458817577287888898?s=20
This clip was shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman on his social media handle. While posting this footage, he also praised the power of “la chancla”, which is the Spanish word for flip-flop.
As per the video, a woman in pants and a simple t-shirt is seen walking her tiny dog near a water body. A few seconds later, two crocodiles appear near the bank. Soon after sighting the little puppy strolling around, one of the reptiles approaches the bank. Rather than being scared or moving away from the place, the woman calmly removes a slipper from her foot and waves it at the huge animal. She even dares it to come close.
What surprises the audience is that the huge creature pauses after looking at the woman, before speeding away from the bank. Meanwhile, the person recording the video is heard cheering out loud for the woman and her gesture towards the animal.
Since being shared online, this video has garnered over 1.2 million views. There were many who watched it in utter disbelief while others expressed themselves about how parents would go to any length to save their pets and children.
According to reports, this video is not a recent one, but from the year 2016. Furthermore, this incident was captured at the Kakadu National Park in Northern Territory, Australia. It is a famous feeding ground for crocodiles.
Reportedly, this bizarre incident was filmed by crocodile enthusiast Lundon Anlezark.
also read
Watch: Ahmedabad's food stall sells Oreo pakoda; netizens share disgust
The stall named ‘Rokadiya Bhajiya’ in Ahmedabad serves this dish as ‘Oreo biscuit Pakoda’
Man harasses dog and gets attacked by cow; social media calls it 'instant karma'; watch viral video here
As the video broke the internet, many users expressed their displeasure at the person who was filming the video, but did not try to stop the man torturing the dog
Group of kangaroos invade golf course and interrupt golfer; watch viral video here
The amateur golfer, Wendy Powick, practices at the Arundel Hills Country Club in Australia