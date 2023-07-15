Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.
Memories keep us alive. An invaluable part of a fascinating journey are the fun memories gathered along the way. In a similar vein, a woman recently experienced one-of-a-kind moment when she tried an unusual pizza during her journey. The woman, Alexandra Blodgett, recently visited Guatemala where she savoured the popular Italian dish cooked inside an active volcano. The clip was shared on Instagram by the woman herself and has left internet users surprised.
The Instagram clip shows a man setting pizza loaded with cheese and veggies on a tray. In the next step, he puts it inside the ground’s top layer and covers it with a lid. Just in the time it takes to heat it well, the pizza is served to the woman to enjoy. The video also shows a scenic rock setting with spectacular clouds gracing the skies. Blodgett announced the experience as a ‘fun bonus’ in the caption of the post: “POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano.”
The post garnered over 73,000 likes and 13 lakh views.
Check out some of the responses below:
One user commented: “What a unique experience. Would totally do this.” “How cool, added to the bucket list,” added another.
“Did this in 2022, the pizza is so good,” said a third. A fourth user asked: “What if you eat or inhale arsenic?”
Arsenic (As) is a nearly tasteless and odourless toxic metalloid element found in the environment. Its consumption can lead to arsenic poisoning. It can lead to various cancers including lung and skin cancers.
“Volcanoes and pizza. I would absolutely travel there for this,” said a fifth.
The active volcano last erupted in 2021. She also advised people about the weather turning cold and windy up there, hence it is imperative to keep layers.
