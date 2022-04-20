Watch: Woman narrowly escapes death after falling under moving train in Argentina

The woman was rescued from the tracks alive by the crowd on the platform. She was made to sit and then laid down on the platform before being taken to the hospital

A woman miraculously escaped death after fainting and falling under a moving train in Argentina.

According to a report in New York Post, the woman was pulled out safely by the passengers standing at the Independence Station in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The video of the CCTV footage installed at the station shows the woman stumbling on her feet before tipping forward and falling off between the two carriages.

Have a look at the video here:

So this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

Several witnesses including a man can be seen as he tries to save the woman.

The woman was rescued from the tracks alive by the crowd on the platform. She was made to sit and then laid down on the platform before being taken away in a wheelchair after the ambulance arrived. The doctor at the hospital later informed that she was out of danger.

Candela who survived the accident said that she felt reborn. Talking about the incident with the New York Post she said that she did not know how she was still alive and was still making sense of all that happened.

In a media interaction, she further added that she fainted because of low blood pressure and that she tried to warn the person standing near her but did not remember anything else, even the moment she smashed into the train.

In a similar incident last month, a man in Gujarat had slipped between the platform and a moving train. The incident happened as the man tried to get off the train in Surat.

In another incident reported in February, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had saved a man who fell on the Metro train tracks in the national capital. A video clip of the incident showed him walking on the platform engrossed in his phone and soon ending up on the tracks after losing balance.

