Watch: Woman knocked off escalator after being hit by falling suitcase

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place in the Zhejiang province of China

A heart stopping incident was caught on camera recently. A video is going viral in which a woman in China can be seen getting hit by a falling suitcase while she is on a moving escalator. As soon as the suitcase begins to fall, the woman notices it and tries to get out of its way as soon as possible, but fails and is knocked off the escalator after getting hit by it.

At the end of the clip, the woman can be seen being escorted by what appears to be a medical team. Fortunately, she sustained minor injuries. The footage has been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Dangerous moment! A falling suitcase tackled a woman on an escalator in E China’s Zhejiang. Luckily, she was slightly injured and is safe now.”.

Watch this video here:

Dangerous moment! A falling suitcase tackled a woman on an escalator in E China’s Zhejiang. Luckily, she was slightly injured and is safe now. pic.twitter.com/x48CIA6uQJ — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) September 2, 2022

The clip got a lot of reactions. Some people found the video shocking, A user commented, “This can’t be real.”.

This can’t be real — Ringworm Lilly (@rockntitz) September 3, 2022

Many people shared the clip and comments. “I'm going to keep looking behind me when I ride an escalator now”, one person wrote.

I'm going to keep looking behind me when I ride an escalator now pic.twitter.com/4wVk3gfm9S — Premises187 (@Premises187) September 2, 2022

Some people criticised the design of the escalator. One user wrote while sharing the video, “In China. It seems like the person who put the suitcase is bad, but the escalator has no steps and it seems like there is also a problem with the quality. Or is it some kind of attraction instead of the escalator?”

🇨🇳In China. It seems like the person who put the suitcase is bad, but the escalator has no steps and it seems like there is also a problem with the quality. Or is it some kind of attraction instead of the escalator?🤔pic.twitter.com/AizG2iJsGS — བོད་ᗰIYᑌ🎌💋🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇳🇦🇺🇧🇹🇲🇳🇹🇭☪️🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@TenzinMiyu) September 3, 2022

According to the caption of the video, this incident took place in the Zhejiang province of China. What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.