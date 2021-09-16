Watch: Woman carries 93-year-old grandmother while dancing with her; video goes viral

The video shows 33-year-old Allison Krause dancing with her grandmother Marie Frances O'Brien. The duo recreated a special moment from Krause’s childhood, when her grandmother used to carry her around and dance with her

A heart-warming video of a woman dancing with 93-year-old grandmother while carrying her has gone viral on social media, leaving everyone feeling joyous on viewing the wholesome video.

The video shows 33-year-old Allison Krause dancing with her grandmother Marie Frances O'Brien. The duo recreated a special moment from Krause’s childhood, when her grandmother used to carry her around and dance with her. The recreated video features Krause dancing while carrying O’Brien in her arms and the clip switches between old footage of the two dancing and the present day.

This 93-year-old grandma and her granddaughter recreate a special dancing moment on #TikTok.https://t.co/QsRZlcVvql pic.twitter.com/5zFGqIqQ8Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2021

The video which was first posted on TikTok has received lots of appreciation on social media. Many users expressed their happiness on seeing the strong bond that O’Brien shares with her granddaughter. Several people were left feeling nostalgic for their own grandparents.

According to Krause, she shot the video with her grandmother for cheering up her mother, who is suffering from lymphoma, as per Good Morning America.

Krause said that she and O’Brien "made a video, we danced and everything, and it did make her laugh, which I was so happy," adding it was the only thing she wanted to accomplish.

O'Brien and Krause are hugely popular on TikTok, where they have also posted other videos. The duo has over 1,00,000 followers on the social media website.

O'Brien, who was encouraged by Krause to post the videos on TikTok, loved dancing since she was 15. The nonagenarian has received praise on social media for her dance moves.

