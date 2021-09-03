Watch: White House official Jen Psaki shuts down reporter who asked about Biden's stand on abortion rights

The US president had condemned the Supreme Court decision not to consider a Texas law that in effect bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is currently making headlines for shutting down a male reporter at a daily briefing on Thursday. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

While addressing the reporters recently, Psaki was questioned about US President Joe Biden's support for abortions despite his Catholic faith. This question comes at a time when the US Supreme Court has formally denied blocking the Texas law which is banning most abortions.

During the briefing, the White House Press Secretary was asked by a male reporter as to why Biden has supported abortion rights when his own Catholic faith teaches that abortion is morally wrong.

"He believes it's a women's right, it's her body and it is her choice, that's why," Psaki said.

The reporter from Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), a Catholic network posed another question to Psaki and stated that then who does Biden believe should look out for the unborn child?

To which Psaki responded, "He believes that it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes their rights should be respected."

She then turned to another reporter for her next question.

"He believes that it's a woman’s right. It's a woman's body and it's her choice,” White House press sec. Jen Psaki says when asked why Pres. Biden—who is Catholic—would support abortion access. https://t.co/u6gammftjI pic.twitter.com/IkUvkHFa0K — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

Since this video has gone viral, social media users have hailed Psaki for her quick and apt response. There were many who disagreed with her statement stating how it should be a woman's choice to deal with the situation.

For the unversed, about six weeks ago Texas had banned abortions in the state.

Following suit, the US Supreme Court did not stop the law from taking into effect which came as a shock to many. However, Biden asserted that the current administration will protect and defend that right of women by all means.