WATCH What PM Modi wants NRIs in Australia to do to serve India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, addressed and interacted with a large gathering of the Indian community members at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

During his address, PM Modi urged the Indian diaspora to bring their Australian friends and their families to India whenever they plan to visit the country.

“Whenever you visit India, bring along your Australian friends and their families as well. This will provide them with better opportunities to acquaint themselves with India,” PM Modi said.

The Indian diaspora, consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, participated in the event with great enthusiasm. A number of Ministers, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries from Australia also participated in the event, read a statement.

Both Prime Ministers jointly unveiled the foundation stone for a ‘Little India’ Gateway to be built in Harris Park in Parramatta, Western Sydney, which is home to a large Indian community.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted “Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect” as the foundation of the close historical ties between India and Australia, and underscored the numerous elements that bind the two countries. He lauded the contribution and success of the Indian community in Australia, calling them cultural and brand Ambassadors of India.

Prime Minister outlined India’s growing achievements on a global scale, and noted that the world was increasingly interested in India’s success stories. He highlighted the deepening engagement between India and Australia, and announced that an Indian Consulate would be opened in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies)

