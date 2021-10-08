Mobeen shared an acapella version of the song ‘Ae Dil’ on her Instagram account.

Pakistani content creator Dananeer Mobeen, who earlier went viral for her ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ video and became a meme craze on social media, has once again taken the internet by storm. This time, she is making headlines for her singing skills.

Mobeen shared an acapella version of the song ‘Ae Dil’ on her Instagram account. In the video, she is seen performing a rendition of the song from the 2017 Pakistani film ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ featuring Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat, Urwa Hocane, and actor Humayun Saeed in lead roles.

Quoting the lyrics of the song in the caption, the 19-year-old Pakistani student wrote, “Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya?”

She also tagged singer-composer Shiraz Uppal in her Instagram post where which she is seen singing the song with much passion and elegance.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUcon1doHbP/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=965e8fdd-6fb7-4534-8a7c-efe45a0668a7

Many internet users are praising the Pakistani internet sensation for her voice and asked her to pursue singing as a career. People also asked her to share more such singing videos and said they are looking forward to them.

The song also has an Indian connection to it as the duet track for the film was sung by singer Jonita Gandhi, along with Shiraz Uppal.

Listen to the original song here - https://youtu.be/QD6Pcu-9Uwc

Mobeen become an overnight sensation as her five-second video of ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ became viral across various subcontinents. Talking about how the viral video changed her life completely in an interview, she said that people gave her more love, appreciated her a lot and there was a wonderful addition of new people in her life.

In her viral ‘pawri’ video, she had tried to roast ‘borgors’ (a slang used for Westerns who try to imitate Pakistani culture). She tried to show in her video that ‘borgors’ party in fancy cars.