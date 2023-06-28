WATCH: Violent protests in Paris after traffic cops shot down teen for refusing to stop at signal

France’s police faced huge backlash in Paris last night following the fatal shooting of a 17-year- old by cops who allegedly tried stop him at a traffic signal.

The teenager, identified as Naël M, was killed when he failed to stop his car as instructed by traffic police.

A video circulating on social media captured the incident. It shows a police officer aiming a gun at the driver before a gunshot is heard, causing the car to come to a halt.

Despite receiving assistance from emergency services, Naël M succumbed to his chest wounds. The officer responsible for the shooting has been detained and is facing charges of homicide.

The incident sparked a series of demonstrations on Tuesday night in Nanterre, the area where the teenager was killed. In the resulting disorder, 24 individuals were arrested.

Unrest and violent clashes with police broke out in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre and other suburbs after law enforcement killed a 17-year-old teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check early on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/soEspdfbM4 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 28, 2023

Naël M is the second person this year to be fatally shot by the police during a traffic stop in France. Last year, a record-breaking 13 individuals lost their lives in similar circumstances.

Initially, the police claimed that the teenager had driven his car towards them with the intention of causing harm.

The video footage posted online and verified by the AFP news agency, however, presents a different narrative.

It reveals two officers near the vehicle, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and apparently firing at close range as the driver attempts to flee.

The video also includes audio in which an unidentified person can be heard saying, “you’re going to be shot in the head,” but it is unclear who made the statement.

Heavy Unrest in the Suburbs of Paris, France. What we know so far -Riots broke out in the suburbs of Paris at night due to the murder of a 17-year-old teenager by police in Nanterre, reports Le Parisien. -The guy was killed Tuesday morning while driving a Mercedes. The… pic.twitter.com/s1620PGfII — Earth Updates (@a_newschannel) June 28, 2023

At the time of the shooting, two other individuals were in the car – one fled, while another, also a minor, was apprehended by the police.

The incident ignited anger and chaos overnight, with instances of cars and trash cans being set on fire and bus shelters destroyed.

Unrest and violent clashes with police broke out in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre and other suburbs after law enforcement killed a 17-year-old teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check early on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/G6Hrkq9rtn — (@72powpow) June 28, 2023

Fireworks were discharged near the police station, and riot police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, some of whom erected barricades throughout the night.

Further incidents of unrest were recorded in the towns of Asnières, Colombes, Suresnes, Aubervilliers, Clichy-sous-Bois, and Mantes-la-Jolie.

Two separate investigations have been initiated in response to the teenager’s death. One investigation is examining a possible killing by a public official, while the other focuses on the driver’s failure to stop the vehicle and the alleged attempt to harm a police officer.

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez, in an interview with French television station BFMTV, acknowledged that the officer’s actions raise questions but suggested that the officer may have felt threatened.

ICYMI: France's "NATO rules based order" as overnight civil disobedience begins across Paris' suburbs after alleged racist execution of French-Algerian teenager, Nael M. in Nanterre by police. pic.twitter.com/VPY3MXLYKE — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) June 28, 2023

The family’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, dismissed this as an illegitimate defense, stating in the same interview that the video “clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood.” The family has lodged a complaint against the police for their initial claims that the car had attempted to run over the officers.

Only two weeks ago, another police shooting took place in the town of Angoulême in western France, where a 19-year-old driver was fatally shot by the police after allegedly hitting an officer in the legs during a traffic

