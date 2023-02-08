One of the major environmental concerns that we face today comes in the face of plastic waste. While plastic is incredibly useful and is found almost everywhere from bags to single-use bottles and packages. With such huge production and disposal of plastic on land and in water, it has also increased the generation of greenhouse gases and hazardous waste, leaving the ecosystems polluted. Considering the impact of plastic pollution, several countries are already taking measures to tackle the issue. Among the affected countries, Vietnam is considered one of those countries that have been struck by the issue of plastic pollution. While the government is taking necessary actions to fight against the issue, a local Vietnamese farmer also made his bid by creating ‘eco-friendly’ rafts from discarded plastic bottles.

A farmer from the Hau Giang province of Vietnam, Le Van Hieu was tired of seeing discarded plastic bottles in his fields following which he took up the initiative to make something useful from the waste. Serving both the purpose of helping the local farmers and the environment, Hieu began collecting plastic bottles from his surroundings and making rafts out of them. To create the rafts, he put together all the bottles with a help of a net and then tied a plank on top of it.

Watch:

This farmer in Vietnam was tired of seeing plastic bottles discarded in his fields — so he decided to use them to create rafts that help others save money on transport in an eco-friendly fashion pic.twitter.com/hCUJVP32jf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 8, 2023

As stated by the farmer, while the small rafts are made of 1,000 plastic bottles, the larger ones are made of around 2,500 bottles. Hieu also claimed that the recycled rafts are more durable than the original boats.

Hieu helped a lot of people, especially local farmers with his rafts. This not only eased the issue of transportation but also helped farmers save money at the same time. While he has donated some rafts to his relatives, he also sold a few to the local farmers.

Speaking about his eco-friendly rafts, Hieu said, “In the past, when we used to build or buy boats, they would be damaged in a year or two, while this one has a longer life expectancy and is very convenient to travel around, its load is almost no less than a normal boat.”

