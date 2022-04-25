Watch: Video on Taliban's 'military manoeuvre' leaves social media astonished; see what happened

The clip, which was posted by journalist Abdulhaq Omeri today, 25 April, shows a convoy of Taliban vehicles going forward on an empty street

As the Taliban-led government continues to rule over Afghanistan, a surprising video has emerged from the country. A clip shared by a journalist regarding a “military manoeuvre” by the group has created a stir online.

The clip, which was posted by journalist Abdulhaq Omeri today, 25 April, shows a convoy of Taliban vehicles going forward on an empty street. One of the members falls from a jeep. He then gets up, picks his gun and runs forward towards the vehicle he was in. The clip was shared with the caption “Taliban military maneuver” and the hashtags Kabul and Afghanistan.

This is not the only video of Taliban militants that has created a stir online since the insurgent group assumed power in August last year.

Last year, videos of Taliban members enjoying joy rides at an amusement park in the capital went viral. The short clip showed the militants riding electric bumper cars, some of them with guns in their hands.

Videos also showed Taliban members jumping gleefully on a trampoline. Watch the clip here.

In a video released by the country’s General Directorate of Intelligence in January, a team of Afghan intelligence agents poured 3,000 litres of alcohol into a canal in Kabul, as part of the Taliban’s efforts to crack down on the sale of liquor in the country.

According to reports, the clip showed the GDI agents pouring alcohol into the canal. It was not clear when the raid was carried out and the alcohol destroyed. Watch the clip here:

The imposition of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan has led to a burgeoning financial crisis, unemployment and food scarcity. Data shared by the Ministry of Public Health shows that nearly 13,700 newborn babies and 26 mothers have died this year.

Almost 23 million of the country’s population of 38 million people faces what the United Nations calls a hunger crisis of “unparalleled proportions”.