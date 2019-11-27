Watch: Video of Toronto couple's satirical take on 'gender reveals' goes viral; ends with a social message

A Toronto couple threw their friends and family a unique gender revealing party and the video from the event is going viral on social media platforms.

For those who are unaware, a gender reveal is a celebration in which parents announce the sex of their baby to friends and family.

Gender revealing videos and parties have gained momentum in recent years and have taken increasingly elaborate forms as couples battle for attention on social media.

While in many such parties, blue represents a boy while pink is to denote a girl child. To take a jibe at the social construct around gender, this couple posted a satirical take on gender reveals.

In the video, as friends and family finish the countdown, the expectant father opens the spray can. However to everyone’s surprise, unlike the blue or pink colour everyone expected, a toxic green colour fume comes out.

As people are left in distress, the soon-to-be father apologises to everyone and the video ends with a message which reads, “Gender is a construct”.

Ok they win. pic.twitter.com/RmkVoiRpOQ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 23, 2019

The video, which is originally from TikTok was first shared by Twitter user Nikki Mccann Ramírez who also explained the concept in a comment.

Some of yall seem confused pic.twitter.com/4EjweNYsV6 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 24, 2019

Ever since this unique video went viral, it received mixed reactions from Twitter users. While many joked and came up with memes, others followed the overall message.

Oh, I thought they were gonna give birth to Shrek.. — Mayra A.. (@vegetabruuuuh) November 24, 2019

Hulk's gender reveal was so emotional https://t.co/YSx7XpR3tD — Vanucci (@VanucciOfficial) November 26, 2019

Congrats on the baby, guys pic.twitter.com/MClitiLEki — Kyra Haas (@kc_haas) November 24, 2019

Best gender reveal ever https://t.co/PJ2Id3yEfw — Judith (@Hontsbrutaal) November 24, 2019

This is the sort of gender reveal I can get behind! https://t.co/EzazTrtdpw — Sam Cleasby (@so_bad_ass) November 26, 2019

There was also a section of Twitter that found it a “waste of time”.

The amount of planning and acting when they could’ve just had a normal baby shower that skips the “gender reveal” is so white and it’s hilarious — drake’s baby hairr (@cydneiearleee) November 24, 2019

I feel like I just wasted a minute watching this...I would like it back now — Amanda Longacre 🎄 (@HappilyAmanda_) November 24, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.