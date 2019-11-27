You are here:
Watch: Video of Toronto couple's satirical take on 'gender reveals' goes viral; ends with a social message

World FP Trending Nov 27, 2019 12:53:24 IST

A Toronto couple threw their friends and family a unique gender revealing party and the video from the event is going viral on social media platforms.
For those who are unaware, a gender reveal is a celebration in which parents announce the sex of their baby to friends and family.

Gender revealing videos and parties have gained momentum in recent years and have taken increasingly elaborate forms as couples battle for attention on social media.

While in many such parties, blue represents a boy while pink is to denote a girl child. To take a jibe at the social construct around gender, this couple posted a satirical take on gender reveals.

In the video, as friends and family finish the countdown, the expectant father opens the spray can. However to everyone’s surprise, unlike the blue or pink colour everyone expected, a toxic green colour fume comes out.

As people are left in distress, the soon-to-be father apologises to everyone and the video ends with a message which reads, “Gender is a construct”.

The video, which is originally from TikTok was first shared by Twitter user Nikki Mccann Ramírez who also explained the concept in a comment.

Ever since this unique video went viral, it received mixed reactions from Twitter users. While many joked and came up with memes, others followed the overall message.

There was also a section of Twitter that found it a “waste of time”.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 12:53:24 IST

