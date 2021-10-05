Watch: Video of man eating raw sausages as snack goes viral on TikTok, leaves people horrified

Peter Richardson from Boston, Lincolnshire has apparently been eating raw sausages for 50 years now. He got into the habit of eating this raw snack when he was five

Sausages are loved by people all around the world for their delicious flavor. They are one of the easiest ready-to-cook foods and are generally eaten with bread, bacon, or eggs. But would you think of eating a raw sausage?

In a video that recently went viral on the internet, a woman has revealed that her husband’s favorite snack is raw sausages. Watch the video here:

Peter Richardson from Boston, Lincolnshire has apparently been eating raw sausages for 50 years now. He got into the habit of eating this raw snack when he was five and would go to the local butcher where they would hand out a raw sausage to him in order to console him and to keep him quiet.

Now 55, Peter’s video went viral when his wife, Katie Chalmers, 42, uploaded a video of him eating this raw snack on TikTok. People have been worried and also disgusted, saying that Peter could get food poisoning or worms for eating raw food.

Peter said that people might find his act disgusting but he enjoys eating it and has never contracted any diseases or worms in the past 50 years. His personal favorite way of eating the raw sausage is to suck the meat while wrapping the skin around his fingers before discarding it.

However, he is very cautious of the quality of meat that he chooses to eat. He avoids eating sausages from the supermarket and picks only from the local butcher as he knows the supply chain is short and also trusts the hygiene standards of the butcher.

Earlier, he used to eat the skin too, but now since that part is mostly synthetic, he likes to discard it off.

Peter’s wife Katie initially found her husband’s eating habit ‘disgusting’ but later on she began to accept it. She has, in fact, tried eating raw sausages herself.

The couple has a two-year-old son, Joseph. Joseph is not permitted to eat raw sausages but he has been caught by his mother when he was trying to eat raw bacon.