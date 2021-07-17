Watch: Video of elephant guiding blind friend towards food goes viral

The video which was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of Save Elephant Foundation, showed an elephant guiding a blind elephant towards its meal has pulled on the heartstrings of many netizens

A video of an elephant guiding a blind elephant towards its meal has pulled on the heartstrings of many netizens. These mammals are known to be compassionate and to prove the same, a video was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of Save Elephant Foundation.

Chailert, who is the founder of the Elephant Nature Park and the Save Elephant Foundation, posted a video on her verified Instagram handle showing three elephants at the Elephant Nature Park. In her post, Chailert explained that an elephant named Chana was spotted helping Ploy Thong (a blind friend elephant) towards food. Chana can be seen walking backwards facing her friend in order to ensure that her friend is also walking towards blood.

"Look how Chana leads Ploy Thong, her adopted nanny, who is both eyes blind, toward food," reads the caption.

Further in her post, Chailert spoke about how she is discovering the ways elephants care for each other and seeing their "beautiful side each day that brings her a lesson for us all".

When people started pouring in their love for the animal, Chailert also explained in a comment saying that Thong (blind elephant) was rescued from an elephant riding camp. Despite being blind, Thong worked in that riding camp.

Later giving details on the blind elephant, the Chailert also notified that Thong was already visually challenged at the time of rescue. Replying to a comment, she also said that the reason why Thong lost her eyesight is still unclear and the truth will only remain with Thong forever.

Since going viral, this beautiful video has received overwhelming response from people on social media. Many commented to know a little more about the two friends while others poured in their love for the three gentle giants.

The Elephant Nature Park is a sanctuary located in Northern Thailand. It is a rescue and rehabilitation centre for elephants.