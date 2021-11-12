Watch: Video of duck participating in New York Marathon wearing red shoes goes viral

The dapper duck, a unique participant of the marathon, ran the race along with humans

Many of us have participated in marathons for either athletic reasons or for showing solidarity and enthusiasm towards a particular event. No matter what the cause was, nothing can match up to this year’s unique participant in the New York City Marathon.

The unique participant of this marathon was a dapper duck, which ran the race along with humans. This little duck’s video has caught the attention of viewers and is now going viral on social media.

The duck’s video was shared on Instagram by the handle called @seducktive, which is apparently dedicated to the duck and its life events. The duck goes by the name Wrinkle and can be seen gleefully quacking while running in the marathon.

The video was captioned from the duck’s perspective and reads, “I ran the NY marathon! I will get better next year. Thanks to all the humans cheering”. The little wonder’s video will surely make your day. Take a look at it here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWBG8yylHaX/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=94b0abcc-7cc7-49a6-8c9d-3557c7ceae4c

The viral video has garnered more than 80 thousand likes on Instagram since it has been shared. The post has also been viewed over 1.8 million times. The most endearing part of this video is Wrinkle's red shoes.

The duck sways through the marathon wearing red shoes and is cheered by people around. Not just bystanders, but all the other participants in the marathon also cheered for the dapper duck who was extremely comfortable in participating with humans.

Instagram users have since then been praising the duck for its cuteness and athletic spirit. A user wrote that the duck was the hero they were waiting for in life. Another noticed the red footwear and commented, “I need Wrinkle’s brand shoes”.

Other users added that they were proud of Wrinkle and said that it could absolutely accomplish anything in the world.