Watch: Video of dog 'chilling' inside refrigerator goes viral, melts hearts
The video shows a corgi pup, named Gus Gus, in front of an open refrigerator. At the start of the clip, the dog is seen standing with his face towards the camera. He then turns around and enters the fridge and looks out with an innocent expression
Dogs can often brighten up a person's day and make the world seem a better place. A recent example of the same is a how video of a puppy has charmed the Internet. The clip has gone viral, with people appreciating the dog's attempt at 'chilling'.
The video shows the corgi pup, named Gus Gus, in front of an open refrigerator. The fridge is full of food on the upper levels with an empty space at the bottom.
At the start of the clip, the dog is seen standing with his face towards the camera. He then turns around and enters the fridge. The dog lies down in the empty space, looking out into the distance with an innocent expression.
Watch the video here:
Shared on Instagram's official page, the video was captioned "Just chillin". The post said that Gus Gus was the "coolest guy around".
The video was previously shared last year on the dog's personal Instagram page. The account often features him sitting inside the fridge and being delightful in general.
Since being re-shared by Instagram, the video has garnered over 7.8 million views and thousands of appreciative comments. Social media users found the pup's attempt to beat the heat adorable. Some wished their dogs would behave in the same way.
Others applauded his attempt to cool down, posting a series of emoticons to describe their feelings.
This is not the first time that corgis have wowed people. Last year, an amusing video of a sleepy corgi travelling with its owner on the New York City subway went viral.
