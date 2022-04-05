Watch video: Man crashes brand new Ferrari within 4 kilometres of ride after buying it

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to social media and posted about the incident, informing that a man crashed his brand new Ferrari on the same day he brought it.

Handling luxury vehicles can be tricky and it turned out to be true for a UK man, who crashed a brand new red Ferrari 488 GTB car when doing a test-drive of the vehicle. The incident happened in Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to social media and posted about the incident, informing that a man crashed his brand new Ferrari on the same day he brought it.

Here is what they tweeted:

Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/X4IMuflPa5 — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) April 1, 2022

The red Ferrari’s bonnet can be seen being bumped up with the headlights broken.

It was even pointed out how high-performing sports cars often lead to crashes as people are not trained to drive them.

Although the driver did not suffer any injury, the dramatic incident proved to be costly as the brand new red Ferrari 488 GTB car was priced at over 2 crore. The man was able to drive his car only for 20 minutes and the crash was reported 4 kms away from the place he brought it.

Since the incident took place on 1 April, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit was quick to point out that this was not an April fool prank.

Here is how the social media users reacted to the incident:

One user said that it is difficult to drive these luxury cars as they are difficult to control. Another said that such incidents were common in Bradford, highlighting the carelessness of people in driving these cars. A user pointed out the gaps in driving license tests.

Recently, in a similar incident, a man had crashed his brand new Ferrari Pista. The incident reportedly happened in the Netherlands.

Here is the video from the incident:

The car worth Rs 2.2 crore was just a day old when the driver crashed it.