Identified as Jordan Cheyenne, the YouTuber posted a video on her YouTube channel last week wherein she was caught telling her son Christian “to act like you are crying”.

A popular YouTuber-cum-influencer has disabled her channel after receiving a storm of criticism for forcing her nine-year-old son to cry on camera.

Identified as Jordan Cheyenne, the YouTuber posted a video on her YouTube channel last week wherein she was caught telling her son Christian “to act like you are crying”.

The California-based blogger is an online personality who had over half a million subscribers to her channel. She often vlogs about life as a single parent, fitness, and lifestyle.

In the video, Cheyenne was recorded telling her distressed son to pose for the camera as he cried about his dog. Titled ‘We are heartbroken,’ the video shows the woman and her son explaining how the family puppy had been diagnosed with parvovirus. For the unversed, parvovirus is also known as Parvo. The Canine Parvovirus (CPV is a fatal disease that can be treated if caught early on.)

During the shoot of her recent vlog, Cheyenne didn’t realise that she forgot to edit the end of her video before uploading it. As people watched her video, they were shocked to see the woman putting her arm around Christian and telling him to lean on her and act like he was crying as they sat inside a car. For which her son even replied saying, “Mum, I AM crying!”

Watch the video here:

this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom vloggers omfg pic.twitter.com/krUjM5Sfit — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 8, 2021

Furthermore, Cheyenne proceeded to give her son a few instructions like look at the camera, look at her face, put his hand on his face, and lots more. As the woman forgot to edit the footage before sharing it on her channel on Wednesday (8 September), she was badly criticised for her behaviour.

Also, a report from Social Blade, which is a social media analytics site, confirmed that Cheyenne lost more than 1,000 subscribers on the very day after she posted the video. However, the original video was pulled down soon after negative comments started coming in. Many slammed her, while others called her disgusting.