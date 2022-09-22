Watch: US President Joe Biden appears confused on stage after speech, internet reacts

US President Joe Biden appeared confused while on stage at an event in New York. The President was giving a speech at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference on Wednesday. A video from the event shows Biden wandering on the stage, and even murmuring something while looking towards the audience, which was not audible. He stops to look at the speaker who is thanking him, and then he turns and leaves. The US President can be seen looking a bit bewildered in the footage. At the end of the video, he walks towards the edge of the stage and stands there.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “Where ya going, Big Guy?”.

Have a look at this clip here:

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022



The video left people shocked, with many speculating about the health of the 79-year-old world leader. Some stated that the US President could be having difficulties due to the bright lights on stage.

Have you ever tried to leave a stage, that you are not familiar with, with bright lights in your eyes?! 🤔

Yeah, me neither! 😉 — Keetoosya P (@KeetoosyaP) September 21, 2022

Others took the incident in a lighter vein, with some joking that Biden was waiting to be called for the photoshoot. “The whole video looks quite a bit different. He’s so much sharper than 45 ever was. At the end he apparently thought he was done, but then had to linger there until they called him and the others back up for a photo,” wrote one account.

the whole video looks quite a bit different. He’s so much sharper than 45 ever was. At the end he apparently thought he was done, but then had to linger there until they called him and the others back up for a photo.https://t.co/pgWDZGwmTQ — Bill The Conquerer (@BilltheConquer) September 21, 2022



Some people turned this clip into a meme. P towards how the President was talking to someone not visible in the frame, one individual shared an edited video with the caption “Joe Biden meets John Cena at the Global Fund Conference.”

An account sarcastically wrote that the President is the living embodiment of present day society.

He’s the living embodiment of our society right now. No idea where he is, how he got there, or where he’s going. — Joshua Bryant IX (@2manyjoshes) September 21, 2022

However, others came out in defence of Biden and slammed the account for spreading lies. People stated that the leader was talking to someone present.

Listen, I’m very anti-Biden! But this video is a bit of a reach. He’s clearly talking someone and also talking to another on his right side. I don’t see anything wrong. — ☪️🕋☪️🕋☪️🕋 (@mohamed_alxh) September 21, 2022

The event was held to raise funds to counter AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. The Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference raised $14.25 billion, which is the highest ever pledged amount for a multilateral health organisation.

