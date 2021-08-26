Watch: US company Virgin Hyperloop unveils new video of passenger pods that can travel at 1,000 kmph

Unlike trains, these battery-powered pods will not be connected, so that it will allow people to travel to different destinations

Virgin Hyperloop, an American transportation technology company, recently released a new video with a concept focusing on its ambitious project that will allow passengers to travel at 1000 kmph.

Explaining the new form of mass transportation, the US company has informed that this project will set the standard for 21st-century travel by allowing people to travel between cities within minutes.

According to the company, the design of this transport system features a tube that comes with a near-vacuum environment inside, virtually eliminating aerodynamic drag that allows battery-powered pods to glide at a speed up to 670 mph (1078 kmph).

Unlike trains, these battery-powered pods will not be connected, so that it will allow people to travel to different destinations. A video, shared by business magnate Richard Branson on YouTube, describes the function of these pods that will be able to seat 28 passengers each.

“These next-generation innovations not only enable ultra-fast speeds but provide on-demand direct-to-destination service carrying tens of thousands of passengers per hour per direction at aeroplane speed with zero direct emissions,” the narrator clarifies in the video.

Watch the clip here:

Check it out: our latest #hyperloop 101 video launches today. How does this help your understanding of how hyperloop works? pic.twitter.com/A1cnTPVZ0b — Josh Giegel (@jgiegel) August 23, 2021

Further in the video, the narrator explains about the engine of the hyperloop that contains arrays of electromagnets that can lift as well as guide the pod within the track. Also, the pods carrying passengers are not physically connected; if need be, they can split off while the rest of the convoy continues on a different path. This new feature will allow individual pods to have different destinations.

After building and testing the world's first hyperloop system, the Virgin Hyperloop company stated that they are now focused on their commercial product. Also, the main focus behind this project is to guide a design that is elegant, simple, future-proof, and guided by principles of this century.

Meanwhile, the US transportation technology company’s 670 mph target is three times faster than high-speed rail and 10 times faster than traditional rail.

In November last year, the company had tested human travel for the first time, where passengers took a ride at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-metre test site in Las Vegas. The company’s co-founder Josh Giegel and the director of the passenger experience, Sara Luchian, were among the first passengers in the world to experience the new form of transportation.