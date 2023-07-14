WATCH: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti enjoys musical extravaganza in Delhi
Eric Garcetti said that US and India have a unique partnership and can work together to combat the climate crisis amid increase in disasters caused by global warming
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti enjoyed a musical National Day celebrations in New Delhi.
“Music took the center stage at our National Day celebrations in New Delhi with the phenomenal @USARJBand hitting all the right notes! From marches to Broadway hits, pop to classical, jazz to contemporary grooves, they’ve got it covered! The band members, with their diverse backgrounds and musical expertise, bring an incredible fusion of talent to the stage. As a music lover, I was thrilled to witness their extraordinary performance,” he said in a post on Twitter.
Music took the center stage at our National Day celebrations in New Delhi with the phenomenal @USARJBand hitting all the right notes! From marches to Broadway hits, pop to classical, jazz to contemporary grooves, they've got it covered! The band members, with their diverse… pic.twitter.com/fDaeOzgdaw
— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 14, 2023
Earlier on Thursday, Eric Garcetti said that US and India have a unique partnership and can work together to combat the climate crisis amid increase in disasters caused by global warming.
“The United States and India have a unique partnership where we can do more to combat this climate crisis together than almost any other two countries in the world,” the US Ambassador said during the “US-India Energy Summit: Partnering for a Sustainable Future” being organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
The US-India Energy Partnership Summit addresses a variety of bilateral issues related to energy efficiency, security, access and technology.
