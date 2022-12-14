WATCH: Unveiled Iranian woman 'hangs' self in middle of busy road to register protest

Tehran: Anger continues to simmer among people in Iran after a 23-year-old man was publically hanged on Monday in the city of Mashhad, less than a month after he was arrested. Fears are growing that Iran is gearing up to execute more protesters. Amid this, a video of an unveiled Iranian woman standing in middle of traffic and feigning being hanged is going viral on social media.

The viral clip shot in the Shiite holy city of Mashhad shows a woman standing in the middle of busy roads with cars passing by and pretending being hanged.

Profile in courage: An unveiled Iranian woman in the Shiite holy city of Mashhad stands in traffic and feigns being hanged, hours after the execution of 23-year-old Iranian protestor Majid-Reza Rahnavard. pic.twitter.com/O5OXypcbc0 — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) December 13, 2022

Majidreza Rahnavard was the second prisoner to be detained and executed amid nationwide protests challenging Iran's theocracy. He was hanged publically from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.

Rahnavard execution comes less than a month after he allegedly killed two members of the paramilitary Basij force and wounding four others. A court in the city of Mashhad had convicted him of "enmity against God".

The Basij are at the forefront of the state crackdown and are affiliated with the country’s feared Revolutionary Guards.

Rahnavard was not allowed to choose his own lawyers, challenge the evidence against him or seek for the trial. His mother was allowed to visit him before the night he was hanged but was not told of his execution until his death.

According to Opposition activist collective 1500tasvir tweet, the family were telephoned by an official and told, "We have killed your son and buried his body in Behesht-e Reza cemetery."

Public hanging not new in Iran

The recent public hangings are not new, Iran has carried similar fashioned execution in the past, most infamously in the 1980s during a mass purge of dissidents and after the disputed 2009 presidential election.

Rahnavard was the second person involved in the recent protests to be hanged. Last week, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran.

Since September, protests have rocked Iran following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in custody. She was detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict hijab dress code for women.

